Mitchell Moses, Adam Doueihi, Josh Mansour and Jacob Kiraz headline a strong Lebanon squad for the 2022 Rugby League World Cup.

That isn't set in stone however, with Lebanon head coach Michael Cheika revealing players are on standby in case Moses gets picked in the Australian squad, which will be named by Mal Meninga on Monday morning.

Under International Rugby League rules, players can only play for one nation in a calendar year, but can otherwise bounce between Tier 1 and Tier 2 nations freely.

Moses missed the mid-year Test for Lebanon against Malta, which was played at Belmore, and as such, can still choose to represent either Australia or Lebanon, should he ultimately make the final 24-man squad for the Kangaroos.

It's unclear if the grand final-bound halfback is currently on the selection radar for the Australians, with Daly Cherry-Evans and Nathan Cleary thought to be the top two options for the number seven jumper.

The quartet of NRL players are joined by a host of other fringe NRL talent, including Bilaal Maarbani out of the Sea Eagles system, and Brandon Morkos from the Raiders.

The young centre is yet to debut in the NRL, but will be on the radar for Ricky Stuart next year after being a highly-regarded recruit when he was poached during the last off-season from the Dragons. Morkos represented the New South Wales under-19 team this season.

Other players linked with NRL clubs are Hanna El Nachar, Elie El-Zakhem, Kayne Kalache, Jaxson Rahme, Khaled Rajab, James Roumanos and Mikey Tannous.

The only player selected out of the English Super League is Wigan's Abbas Miski.

Reece Robinson has also been included once again in Chieka's squad, who said he was hopeful Moses would be available for Lebanon.

“In a very contradictory way, there is a part of me that doesn’t want to coach Mitchell because we want him to be picked for Australia," Cheika said.

“That is the pinnacle to see one of our players playing up there with a team that can win the World Cup, I think for us.

“We will have to wait and see what happens with the Australian selection next week, but hopefully he will be with us.

Lebanon squad for Rugby League World Cup squad

Jalal Bazzaz (Wests Illawarra)

Adam Doueihi (Wests Tigers)

Hanna El-Nachar (Penrith Panthers)

Toufic El-Hajj (American University of Beirut)

Elie El-Zakhem (Parramatta Eels)

Atef Hamdan (Wolves, Lebanon)

Kayne Kalache (Newtown Jets)

Andrew Kazzi (Western Suburbs Magpies)

Jacob Kiraz (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Bilaal Maarbani (Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles)

Anthony Layoun (St Marys Saints)

Josh Mansour (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Josh Maree (Wentworthville United)

Tony Maroun (Ryde-Eastwood Hawks)

Abbas Miski (Wigan Warriors)

Brandon Morkos (Canberra Raiders)

Mitchell Moses (Parramatta Eels)

Jaxson Rahme (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Khalil Rahme (Mt Pritchard Mounties)

Khaled Rajab (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Reece Robinson (unattached)

James Roumanos (Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles)

Mikey Tannous (Wests Tigers)

Charbel Tasipale (Newtown Jets)