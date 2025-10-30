The Parramatta Eels have confirmed a contract extension for second-rower Matt Doorey.

It was reported just recently that Doorey, a former Bulldog who has at times struggled for first-grade opportunity in the west of Sydney, had knocked back a contract extension and instead was going to test the open market.

That has now been proven incorrect, with Doorey re-signing with Parramatta through to the end of 2027 on what is a one-year extension to his deal that was originally set to expire at the end of 2026.

"Matt has developed into an important member of our team. He has a point of difference in his mobility and leg speed, which makes him very hard to handle when carrying the ball. The coaches have enormous belief in his ability and we're all looking forward to his continued development," Parramatta general manager of football Mark O'Neill said in a club statement.

"He's also a proud local junior who understands what it means to represent Parramatta and our community. This signing shows his ongoing commitment to his teammates and the club."

Doorey played the first 18 games of his NRL career for the Bulldogs in 2020 and 2021 before he switched to Parramatta, where he has managed another 31 games over 3 years, with 17 of those coming through 2025.

He will go straight into contention for a spot in the second row at Parramatta, where Jason Ryles is continuing to rebuild the club from the ground up.