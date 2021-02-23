Parramatta lock Nathan Brown is keen to extend his stay at the Eels but is yet to receive an offer as of yet.

The 27 year-old Origin star was superb for the Eels last season but now faces the uncertainty of where his future lies for 2022 and beyond.

Speaking to NRL.com, Brown said his preference was definitely to stay at Parramatta but he won’t be rushing the club for an offer.

“I’d like to stay at Parra … Everything happens for a reason. I’ll just play good footy and we’ll see what happens,” he said, before adding that he was optimistic of talks beginning “soon.

“Hopefully I stay, but we’ll see what happens.”

Brown believes his time in the origin set up has given him greater scope for improvement, he went on to say that the higher training standard amongst the games best players helped him raise his own level.

“It was a great experience. Hopefully, I get the opportunity to represent my state again this year.”

Brown has played 100 NRL games since making his first-grade debut in 2013, including previous stints at the Wests Tigers and South Sydney.

He isn’t the only Eel whose future is yet to be decided – Maika Sivo is yet to sign a new deal and has been shopped around by his agent.

Sivo’s agent has been reportedly putting the feelers out to opposition clubs regarding his clients services for 2022 and beyond.

Sivo says he has full faith in his manager, who is looking after that side of things.

“My manager has been doing all the work,” Sivo told NRL.com.

“All I’m focusing on now is to play consistent footy, good footy, and let my manager do his job. I love it here. This is my third year [at Parramatta] and I love the people at this club.”

The Eels were left flat at the end of last season as they fell short of the grand final yet again, but Brown can see the bright side and said it was harsh to consider 2020 a complete failure.

“Not really, because we fell out of the second week of the semis two years in a row,” he said.

“I can understand why that comment has been said, and I guess it’s fair enough because we haven’t played in any grand finals yet.”