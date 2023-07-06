The Parramatta Eels have reportedly considered adding extra conditions to Dylan Brown's suspension for sexual touching without consent.

Brown was issued a breach notice by the NRL and was issued with a $40,000 fine and a four-game suspension (technically seven, but he has already missed three).

While the club has until the end of the week to respond to the breach notice, the club is set to accept the punishment and add extra club-based conditions.

Club sources via The Sydney Morning Herald said Brown's approach to alcohol will be a key focus of discussion with the five-eighth.

While an outright ban on alcohol is unlikely to happen, there will rather be a focus on education and training programs beyond those imposed by the NRL.

“The NRL's come out with a punishment and obviously Dyl will take whatever the NRL give him,” teammate Will Penisini said.

“It's obviously disappointing not having him and he knows he let the team down.

"He's apologised to us and he's now put his head down and is working on himself every day.”