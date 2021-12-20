The Parramatta Eels have continued to slowly turn things around in the transfer market, announcing young guns Sean Russell and Jakob Arthur, as well as Makahesi Makatoa have re-signed for 2023.

All three have re-signed on one-year extensions, adding to their current deals which were all due to expire at the end of the 2022 season.

The Eels went past the November 1 deadline with 18 players who could negotiate with other clubs, and while they have lost Isaiah Papali'i (Wests Tigers), Ray Stone (Dolphins) and Reed Mahoney (Canterbury Bulldogs - yet to be confirmed by the club), they have recently managed to hang onto club captain Clinton Gutherson and barnstorming State of Origin prop Junior Paulo.

The signings of Gutherson and Paulo were big boosts for the club, while another front-rower in Reagan Campbell-Gillard has also re-signed since the negotiation deadline passed.

Arthur made his debut this year, while young outside back Russell is tipped to do so in the coming season, while Makatoa was one of the competition's good news stories, making his first-grade debut in his last 20s during the recently-completed season.

Parramatta general manager of football Mark O'Neill said all three signings were good news for the club.

“Since arriving at the Eels, Makahesi has impressed us with his great attitude and toughness, but it was his determination and incredible resilience which earned him his NRL debut and made him become an important member of our NRL squad," O'Neill said.

“Both Jake and Sean have come through our junior pathways system and earned their top 30 positions. Jake is one of our most committed players, earning himself a debut this year in one of the most difficult positions. Sean was equally impressive in his debut performance on the wing, both players have an exciting future ahead of them.

“We’re incredibly proud of all three players, not just for their hard work and dedication, but also their wonderful character off the field.”