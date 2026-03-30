Parramatta's star fullback Isaiah Iongi could miss up to two months of footy following a serious ankle injury from their Round 4 loss to the Panthers, while Matt Doorey's season is over.\n\nHe is set to undergo scans on Monday following a suspected syndesmosis injury that will confirm the timeline.\n\nThe Eels have said in a medical update that Iongi will miss a minimum of eight weeks, while Doorey has suffered an ACL injury.\n\n"The Parramatta Eels can provide an injury update following Saturday's match against the Panthers," the Eels wrote.\n\n"Scans have today confirmed that Matt Doorey suffered an ACL tear during Saturday's match, which will require surgery once the swelling in his knee subsides. An injury of this nature will involve 9 to 12 months recovery time.\n\n"Isaiah Iongi has suffered a syndesmosis injury to his ankle. It will require surgery which will take place this week and will require a minimum of 8 weeks on the sidelines to recover."\n\nParramatta are currently preparing for their traditional Easter Monday NRL clash against the Wests Tigers, and they'll be without several key players.\n\nAlongside Iongi and Doorey, J'maine Hopgood's season is also over with an ACL injury.\n\nThe injury toll continues with Jordan Samrani (meniscus) and centre Will Penisini (groin) also unavailable.\n\nWith the squad stretched thin, all eyes turn to exciting youngster Joash Papalii, who is expected to step into the fullback role.\n\nThe talented prospect now faces a major test against a Tigers side that got the two points in an impressive Round 4 performance.\n\nIongi's injury stems from a tackle involving Panthers Mitch Kenny, who was charged with a Grade 2 dangerous hip drop tackle.\n\nThe incident has resulted in a one-match suspension for Kenny, but it adds to growing concerns around the tackle technique's impact on player safety.\n\nHip drop tackles have already had a profound effect on Parramatta's season.\n\nIn Round 3, Ryan Couchman was involved in a hip drop tackle himself that led to Hopgood suffering his season-ending ACL injury.\n\nDespite their mounting injury list, Parramatta will need to dig deep against a Tigers outfit that showed resilience last round — even in the absence of star playmaker Jarome Luai.\n\nWith depth to be tested and young talent thrust into the spotlight, the Eels' Easter Monday clash is shaping as a defining moment on whether they can stay afloat.