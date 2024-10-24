The Parramatta Eels have confirmed the immediate departure of Maika Sivo, with the winger released from the final years of his contract.

The Fijian flyer has been linked with a move away from the west of Sydney in recent times after a difficult 2024 season.

Despite his incredible try-scoring exploits continuing, Sivo's defence was a major question, and he spent time out of the first-grade team during 2024.

Those issues have continued to simmer away, and now the Eels have confirmed that Sivo has been granted a release to continue his career at a new club, although it's unclear where that will be.

“We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to Maika, his partner Korina, and his family for their time with us. We wish them all the very best in their future endeavours, both in rugby league and beyond," Parramatta general manager of football Mark O'Neill said in a club statement confirming the news.

Sivo finishes up at the Eels with an incredible try-scoring strike rate of 104 in 115 games, while he has also played 12 Tests for Fiji during his time at the club, which began in 2019.

While no new club has been confirmed for the 32-year-old, he becomes the second veteran big name to be released by the Eels this off-season after Reagan Campbell-Gillard was granted one and eventually joined the Gold Coast Titans on a new deal.

The Eels have signed Zac Lomax for 2025, as well as backs Joash Papalii and Jordan Samrani, while they have been linked with a move for Blake Wilson and Josh Addo-Carr as potential new wing options.