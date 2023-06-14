Tim Mannah has praised the selection of Stefano Utoikamanu, backing the debutant to become another Payne Haas for the NSW Blues.

The 19th man in Game 1, Utoikamanu, will make his representative debut for the Blues in Game 2 taking the spot of Bulldogs forward Tevita Pangai Junior.

One of the game's brightest forward prospects, Utoikamanu, hasn't even managed 50 NRL games before earning the call-up.

Admitting it was a gutsy call, Tim Mannah praised Fittler's belief in the Tigers forward and believes he can bring a different kind of energy into the team, one that would imitate Payne Haas.

“I love Stefano, he's going to be another Payne Haas for NSW,” Mannah told SEN 1170 Mornings.

“He's got that big engine, big body, he's hard to handle and he's a great kid as well, and he's a really good human which makes him even more special.

“I'm surprised to see him in this early, I also knew he was going to play Origin but I'm really happy for him.”

“Stefan (is a) great selection, he's got a huge future in the Origin arena but it probably came a bit sooner than I expected.”

Utoikamanu has been named on the interchange for Game 2 on June 21st, however his situation may change in the lead-up to the game.