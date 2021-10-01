Dylan Edwards has sent a scare through the Penrith Panthers' camp just 48 hours out from the NRL grand final.

The Penrith fullback failed to arrive at the club's fan day event organised by the NRL today.

BREAKING: Dylan Edwards unable to make NRL fan day event with the rest of his team. In genuine doubt. — Chris Garry (@ChrisGarry7) October 1, 2021

Edwards has struggled with a foot injury during the back-end of the season, missing the qualifying final in Week 1 against the Rabbitohs. He returned for each of the last two weeks against the Parramatta Eels and Melbourne Storm as the men from the foot of the mountains eeked out narrow victories, but he has been under an injury cloud ahead of both weeks.

Despite the concern, coach Ivan Cleary has confirmed Edwards will play, while the South Sydney Rabbitohs have confirmed Adam Reynolds will also be fit to play, and should be comfortable resuming goal kicking duties.

That news comes after he failed to take a single shot at goal last weekend against the Manly Sea Eagles with a reported hamstring twinge. Cody Walker also handled all of the general play kicking for the first 30 minutes.

Ivan Cleary say Edwards will play and simply didn’t need to be on his feet today. Adam Reynolds says he will likely goal kick and definitely play. https://t.co/G7CiPmw8qL — Chris Garry (@ChrisGarry7) October 1, 2021

The news Edwards will be fit to play is a boost for the Panthers, who have already lost the injured Tevita Pangai Junior, while Viliame Kikau and Brian To'o are also rumoured to be under clouds following last week's brutal victory over the Storm.

The Rabbitohs, outside of Reynolds, have no reported concerns and since a tough Week 1 win over the Panthers, have enjoyed a cruisy finals series, having a week off before belting Manly.

The grand final is scheduled for 7:30pm (AEDT) at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday evening.