Failing to make an impact at the South Sydney Rabbitohs since arriving in the pre-season, English international Lewis Dodd is being linked with a bombshell exit from the club.

Attempting to find the right halves combination, coach Wayne Bennett made three new transfers ahead of this year, bringing in Jamie Humphreys, Lewis Dodd and Jayden Sullivan from the Manly Sea Eagles, St Helens RLFC and Wests Tigers.

While Humphreys and Sullivan have both exceeded expectations, the same can't be said for Dodd, who has so far failed to live up to the hype of his signing and expensive contract and has spent the majority of his tenure in the NSW Cup.

Having featured in only three NRL matches this season, with limited game time in those appearances, Dodd hasn't been able to make an impact and has been overlooked in favour of several other players, including Jack Wighton and Jye Gray.

Less than 24 hours after it was confirmed that the Rabbitohs had signed Jonah Glover (St George Illawarra Dragons) for next season, Dodd is now being linked with a sensational exit from the Cardinal and Myrtle.

It is understood that the club and Dodd's management will soon meet to discuss his future.

"I'm hearing that Souths are really having second thoughts about his three-year contract and they will soon have talks with his agent about his future with the club," The Daily Telegraph's Phil Rothfield said on Triple M NRL Daily.

"Whether it's back to England or shopping him around to another club. Even his NSW Cup form hasn't been all that particularly good and it's just not worked out for him

"I think Souths will be prepared to give him the rest of the year, but moving forward, I just don't think it's going to happen for him.

"They really like him (and) he's a lot of fun to be around but I don't think there's a lot of confidence in the team around his football."