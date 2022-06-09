The Queensland Maroons have conquered an away Origin game in Sydney, claiming a tense six-point win in the series opening contest.

In a game which saw the Blues score first, before almost coming back at the end, Queensland were rewarded for their faith in debutants and a rookie coach.

Here is where they won the game.

Early interchanges flip the momentum

The Queensland Maroons did not muck around making early changes after a start to the Origin series which was faster and more intense than any in recent years.

It almost came as a shock to system, to see how much intensity and passion the game was played with.

A lot of that was down to the injection of fresh talent in the Maroons' side, as well as the ability of the Blues back three to not take their foot off the pedal during the opening 15 minutes. All three of Brian To'o, James Tedesco and Daniel Tupou made north of 200 metres.

That was always going to take plenty of strategy calls to beat down, and Billy Slater wasn't afraid in the slightest.

Sensing his pack of forwards were tiring, with the Blues just starting to gain ascendancy in some areas of the game, the rookie coach injected Patrick Carrigan into the game after just 15 minutes.

He went on to be one of Queensland's best throughout the contest, winding up with well north of 150 metres and putting the Blues defence on the back foot with almost every carry.

He also flipped the tide with his defence, bringing energy and line speed to the Maroons' outfit on a whole new level alongside other agile forwards like Reuben Cotter, who started and played the entire 80 minutes.

Embed from Getty Images

It was a gutsy strategy making early changes, particularly given injuries later in the game could have seen it backfire horrendously - Harry Grant also came into the game early on after the ferocious start - but it was one which worked down to the ground for Slater and his troops.

A lifting tackle, a penalty and Queensland extend the lead

Stephen Crichton had a rather unhappy night to begin his time in the State of Origin arena. Being brought into the game for the injured Kotoni Staggs after it was originally unclear how he was going to make it onto the field at all, the Penrith centre's first involvement was to lift Cameron Munster above the horizontal and concede a penalty.

While he avoided the sin bin, he has since been hit with a Grade 1 dangerous throw charge, costing him seven per cent of his match fee.

The tackle led to far worse immediate results for the Blues though.

The penalty allowed Queensland, already ahead 12 points to 4, to march down the field, and the weight of possession would ultimately score them what turned out to be the match-winning try.

The man who had been dumped in the tackle played a part in the lead up, with Valentine Holmes eventually crossing for the four-pointer that sealed the Blues' fate.

Embed from Getty Images

A one-on-one strip to stop the Blues in their tracks

While hindsight shows the Blues' fate was sealed by the Holmes try, taking the lead to 16-4 - score that it would remain until the game arrived at its final ten minutes - it didn't feel that way at the time.

Effort after effort had to be thwarted by the Queensland defence, and when Cameron Murray burst through the defence to score nine minutes from fulltime to make the game a one-score contest, it felt as if New South Wales might have been about to pull a Queensland on Queensland.

That wouldn't happen though, and it took desperate defence from the Maroons, as well as the Blues fumbling and bumbling their way through some attacking sets at the back end of the game.

Still, one moment stands out above the rest during those final ten minutes, and it's not the game-winning final tackle (more on that in a moment).

Instead, it was a one-on-one strip from Cameron Munster just five minutes from fulltime.

With the Blues having made a break down the left side, but Jack Wighton unable to link up in support with James Tedesco who would have run away to score, Brad Fittler's side switched it to the right-hand side of the field, where Munster managed to make a tackle just ten metres out.

While most players simply would have attempted to slow the play the ball down without being penalised, Munster doesn't believe in normal.

He managed to rake the ball out of the tackle, handing a desperately fatigued and under the pump Queensland back the ball.

Ultimately, that moment may have been as important as the final tackle...

A final tackle for the ages

... And if you're going to talk about moments which won Game 1 of the State of Origin series, you can't not talk about the final tackle.

What turned out to be the final play of the game - rather controversially it might be added given Queensland appeared to lay in the ruck, and that referee Ashley Klein asked them to get up at least three times before blowing for fulltime - saw Isaah Yeo make a half break through the line.

More desperate Queensland defence would be the only thing stopping him scoring under the posts and sending the game to golden point, but more desperate Queensland defence was exactly what the Maroons got.

Yeo has scored a handful of tries this year, and his run through the line looked like an orchestrated Penrith play that we have seen on numerous occasions already this year.

He finished just inches short of the stripe, with Kalyn Ponga making initial contact and then gaining support to rack up the game's best lock forward.