Stephen Crichton and Daniel Tupou have both been hit with charges by the NRL's match review committee from the NSW Blues' Game 1 State of Origin loss to the QLD Maroons which will see both players fined.

The charges came within a single minute of each other during the second half, with Crichton and Tupou both slapped with Grade 1 charges for a dangerous throw and dangerous contact respectively.

Grade 1 charges are normally able to be fined in normal NRL games at a set rate, however, under a new policy announced by the NRL in the lead up to this year's representative series, all charges during the Origin series eligible for fines will be paid at a percentage of the match fee.

It's unclear exactly what this match fee is to each player, given they were cut during coronavirus and are yet to return to pre-pandemic levels as the game tightened its belt.

Both players will pay 7 per cent of their match fee if they accept the early guilty plea, or ten per cent if they decide to move to the NRL judiciary and fight the charge.

Crichton's offence was for a lifting tackle on Cameron Munster which saw him go well above the horizontal. There were some suggestions at the time that he would be sent to the sin bin, however, referee Ashley Klein and the officiating team awarded a penalty and placed him on report.

Tupou was not penalised for his dangerous contact charge against Patrick Carrigan, however, the match review committee took issue with a 52nd-minute tackle and elected to add the Roosters' winger to the charge sheet.