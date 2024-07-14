While their entry into the NRL competition is yet to be confirmed, seven early candidates have reportedly emerged for the Perth Bears head coaching gig.

The Perth Bears are set to enter the NRL in 2027 or 2028 and will reportedly become the latest team in the competition after The Dolphins entry ahead of the 2023 season.

This comes as the NRL try and make it a 20-team competition in the coming years with the next two clubs being from Papua New Guinea and New Zealand.

As reported by The Daily Telegraph, the early coaching candidates include Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy, ex-NSW Blues coach Laurie Daley, former Parramatta Eels coach Brad Arthur and NSW Blues assistants John Cartwright and Matt King.

The list of candidates also includes Canterbury Bulldogs assistant coach and former North Sydney Bears NSW Cup coach Jason Taylor and North Queensland Cowboys assistant coach David Fairleigh.

While the publication hasn't mentioned them as possible candidates, it is likely that Josh Hannay, Jason Demetriou, Dean Young, and Trent Barret will also be considered for the head coaching role after just missing out on the vacant Eels position to Jason Ryles.

Sacked by the Parramatta Eels earlier this season, Brad Arthur seems the favourite for the head coaching position.

In the meantime Arthur has joined the Leeds Rhinos in the Super League on a short-term contract.

Known as the longest-serving coach in the history of the Parramatta Eels, he spent 11 seasons with the team and helped guide them to the 2022 NRL Grand Final against the Penrith Panthers.

During this period, he won a total of 137 matches out of 264 and regularly helped the Eels make the NRL finals series.

It is understood that the above candidates could also be seen as potential assistant coaches for the Perth Bears.