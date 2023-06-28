The Parramatta Eels and Dylan Brown have issued a statement following the court verdict that sentenced Brown to a Community Corrections Order for 18 months.

Facing court on Wednesday morning to face allegations for an incident that took place on June 3, 2023, Brown pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual touching without consent.

Originally charged with five counts, he pleaded guilty to two whilst the police withdrew the other three.

He will also be subject to an apprehended personal violence order, binding him to conditions including not harassing, threatening or stalking the victim, per the Sydney Morning Herald.

After the sentencing was handed down, Dylan Brown made the following comments through the club's media statement.