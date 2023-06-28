The Parramatta Eels and Dylan Brown have issued a statement following the court verdict that sentenced Brown to a Community Corrections Order for 18 months.
Facing court on Wednesday morning to face allegations for an incident that took place on June 3, 2023, Brown pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual touching without consent.
Originally charged with five counts, he pleaded guilty to two whilst the police withdrew the other three.
He will also be subject to an apprehended personal violence order, binding him to conditions including not harassing, threatening or stalking the victim, per the Sydney Morning Herald.
After the sentencing was handed down, Dylan Brown made the following comments through the club's media statement.
“Firstly, I want to unreservedly apologise to the person involved and the impact it has had on them," Brown said.
"I am not proud of the behaviour I displayed, and I take full responsibility for my actions.
"Additionally, I want to apologise to everyone connected to the Club for the negative impact that this incident has caused, and I am committed to learning from this experience.”
Parramatta Eels CEO Jim Sarantinos also made the following comments regarding Dylan Brown and the situation he is currently in.
“Our Club has a strong commitment to respectful behaviour towards women, and the behaviour that was outlined in court today is unacceptable and against the expectations we have at our Club," Sarantinos said.
"Dylan has taken full responsibility for his actions and has acknowledged the impact this has had on the person involved, for which he is genuinely remorseful.
"The Club will continue to support Dylan and work with him as he learns from this experience. We will now work with the NRL Integrity Unit on the next steps in finalising the matter. “