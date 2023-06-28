NRL star Dylan Brown has been sentenced after pleading guilty to sexually touching a woman without her consent

The New Zealand international entered Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday morning to face the allegations and has since been sentenced.

Brown has been order to serve an 18-month community corrections order after pleading guilty to two counts of sexual touching without consent.

Originally charged with five counts, he pleaded guilty to two whilst the police withdrew the other three.

He will also be subject to an apprehended personal violence order, binding him to conditions including not harassing, threatening or stalking the victim, per the Sydney Morning Herald.

It is unknown what Brown's immediate playing future will look like at this current stage.

While his charges didn't meet the threshold of the NRL's no-fault-stand-down policy, NRL Chief Executive Andrew Abdo used his discretionary power to stand him down when the charges were originally brought to the court.

This could very likely change as the charge count has gone down from five counts to two.

Before deciding on his playing future, the NRL Integrity Unit will review all court developments and then consider further sanctions.

LATEST: After pleading guilty to two charges of sexual touching Dylan Browns no fault stand down ceases. Now NRL Integrity Unit will conclude its process. Will be done this week. @9NewsSyd @NRLonNine — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) June 28, 2023

The Eels and the NRL are expected to release a statement on Wednesday afternoon.