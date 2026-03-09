There is a particular kind of institutional self-destruction that the Wests Tigers have perfected over decades.

A compulsive, almost artistic ability to detonate crises at the worst possible moment.

Saturday's season opener against the North Queensland Cowboys at Leichhardt Oval should be a celebration.

Instead, the club's majority owner is staring down a Supreme Court writ.

Tony Andreacchio, a director dumped from the Holman Barnes Group board in January last year, has issued an ultimatum: reinstate him immediately, or face him in court.

He isn't chasing payout, he wants his seat back.

Andreacchio's legal letter has been sent and his lawyers are ready to file proceedings later this week if HBG refuses.

According to The Daily Telegraph, insiders suggests HBG would sooner fight than fold, a refusal looks likely.

In January last year, a disclipinary committee reviewed complaints received by Western Suburbs Leagues Club, which HBG owns, and handed down suspensions to three directors.

Andreacchio's lawyers will argue his removal was procedurally flawed and tainted by bias.

Andreacchio copped six years, while fellow director Ricky Wayde received eight and David Gilbert got six months.

The Holman Barnes board does shave the constitutional power to simply reinstate Andreacchio if they choose.

The former director also helped commission an independent review aimed at restructuring Wests Tigers' entire football operations.

It does raise an uncomfortable question for HBG: if Andreacchio was dangerous enough to ban for six years, why was his reform work welcomed?