North Queensland Cowboys fullback Scott Drinkwater has used a perfect game to surge into the top five of Zero Tackle's NRL MVP at the end of Round 25.

The star was one of six players to claim a perfect 20 votes during Round 25, and while it strengthens his position, it doesn't do anything to change the fact James Tedesco is the likely winner.

He didn't register a vote in Round 25, but the only other player who could knock him out of top spot Terrell May didn't either, meaning the 25-vote gap between the pair remains.

With just two games to play, Tedesco only needs to register 16 more votes in total to ensure he will take out our MVP for the second year in a row.

Despite being injured, Herbie Farnworth remains in third spot, while Drinkwater is joined by Payne Haas (who scored 16 votes) in moving into the top five.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Joseph Tapine are the other players who have moved into the top 10, with the Warriors' star winger managing 100 votes over his last seven games.

Tuivasa-Sheck and Drinkwater were joined by Jye Gray, Ethan Strange, Tom Trbojevic and Reece Walsh as the perfect 20-vote getters during Round 25, while the other two games saw Viliame Kikau and Cameron Munster split votes as Melbourne beat the Bulldogs. Josh Addo-Carr and Mark Nawaqanitawase were named to the top spot as the Eels upset the Roosters.

Without any further ado, here are the votes from Round 25.

Accor Stadium
SOU   
40
FT
0
   STI
   Crowd: 7,213
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Jye Gray Jye Gray Jye Gray Jye Gray
4 Tallis Duncan Tallis Duncan Tallis Duncan Tallis Duncan
3 Thomas Fletcher Keaon Koloamatangi Keaon Koloamatangi Keaon Koloamatangi
2 Keaon Koloamatangi Cody Walker Thomas Fletcher Thomas Fletcher
1 Jai Arrow Jai Arrow Cody Walker Ashton Ward

 

Glen Willow Oval
PEN   
16
FT
20
   CBR
   Crowd: 9,925
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Ethan Strange Ethan Strange Ethan Strange Ethan Strange
4 Kaeo Weekes Kaeo Weekes Kaeo Weekes Kaeo Weekes
3 Joseph Tapine Joseph Tapine Hudson Young Joseph Tapine
2 Brian To'o Hudson Young Brian To'o Brian To'o
1 Corey Horsburgh Brian To'o Joseph Tapine Hudson Young

 

AAMI Park
MEL   
20
FT
14
   CAN
   Crowd: 25,693
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Viliame Kikau Cameron Munster Cameron Munster Cameron Munster
4 Cameron Munster Eliesa Katoa Viliame Kikau Viliame Kikau
3 Eliesa Katoa Viliame Kikau Eliesa Katoa Connor Tracey
2 Connor Tracey Connor Tracey Connor Tracey Eliesa Katoa
1 Stefano Utoikamanu Stefano Utoikamanu Stefano Utoikamanu Stefano Utoikamanu

 

4 Pines Park
MAN   
58
FT
30
   DOL
   Crowd: 14,172
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Tom Trbojevic Tom Trbojevic Tom Trbojevic Tom Trbojevic
4 Lehi Hopoate Daly Cherry-Evans Daly Cherry-Evans Daly Cherry-Evans
3 Daly Cherry-Evans Tolutau Koula Lehi Hopoate Lehi Hopoate
2 Tolutau Koula Ben Trbojevic Tolutau Koula Ben Trbojevic
1 Ben Trbojevic Lehi Hopoate Luke Brooks Tolutau Koula
Cbus Super Stadium
GLD   
18
FT
32
   NZW
   Crowd: 23,271
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck Roger Tuivasa-Sheck Roger Tuivasa-Sheck Josh Addo-Carr
4 Tino Fa'asuamaleaui Chanel Harris-Tavita Chanel Harris-Tavita Mark Nawaqanitawase
3 Chanel Harris-Tavita AJ Brimson Tino Fa'asuamaleaui Jack Williams
2 AJ Brimson Tino Fa'asuamaleaui Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad Dylan Brown
1 Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad AJ Brimson Mitchell Moses

 

CommBank Stadium
PAR   
30
FT
10
   SYD
   Crowd: 19,741
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Mark Nawaqanitawase Josh Addo-Carr Roger Tuivasa-Sheck Josh Addo-Carr
4 Josh Addo-Carr Mark Nawaqanitawase Chanel Harris-Tavita Mark Nawaqanitawase
3 J'maine Hopgood J'maine Hopgood Tino Fa'asuamaleaui Jack Williams
2 Jack Williams Jordan Samrani Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad J'maine Hopgood
1 Jordan Samrani Mitchell Moses AJ Brimson Dylan Brown

 

McDonald Jones
NEW   
12
FT
46
   BRI
   Crowd: 25,813
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Reece Walsh Reece Walsh Reece Walsh Reece Walsh
4 Payne Haas Payne Haas Payne Haas Payne Haas
3 Deine Mariner Deine Mariner Deine Mariner Deine Mariner
2 Josiah Karapani Gehamat Shibasaki Gehamat Shibasaki Gehamat Shibasaki
1 Gehamat Shibasaki Josiah Karapani Josiah Karapani Josiah Karapani

 

Leichhardt Oval
WST   
28
FT
34
   NQL
   Crowd: 16,055
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Scott Drinkwater Scott Drinkwater Scott Drinkwater Scott Drinkwater
4 Taylan May Taylan May Taylan May Taylan May
3 Braidon Burns Braidon Burns Jason Taumalolo Braidon Burns
2 Jarome Luai Jason Taumalolo Jahream Bula Jahream Bula
1 Jahream Bula Jahream Bula Braidon Burns Jarome Luai

