The South Sydney Rabbitohs have missed out on retaining one of the club's brightest young stars, Nicholas Quinn, after a logjam in the halves led to a rival squad swooping in.

After it was reported last week that the Brisbane Tigers, St George Illawarra Dragons, and Rabbitohs were all vying for his signature, Quinn has made a major career call.

Zero Tackle understands that the Jersey Flegg skipper and 2025 NSW Cup debutant has decided to take his services to the St George Illawarra Dragons from 2026.

Previously a Dragon before making his way to the Rabbitohs, Quinn has been in hot demand after an electric season in the red and green, with Shane Flanagan convincing the youngster to return home.

Despite the Bunnies hoping to keep him, the vibrant five-eighth was stuck behind several halves already in Redfern, including Cody Walker, Jamie Humphreys, Jayden Sullivan, Ashton Ward, and Jonah Glover.

He will link up with the Red V once again for the 2026 season, where he could solidify himself as a long-term halves option for the club, considering their current lack of elite depth in that department.

An announcement from the Dragons is imminent.