The St George Illawarra Dragons have issued a public statement condemning the behaviour of a specific fan following an incident during their Round 1 match at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.

After the Saturday afternoon clash between the Dragons and Cantebury Bulldogs, a video surfaced which showed a Dragons fan throwing a pie at a Bulldogs fan at the venue.

The video was then quickly circulated on multiple social media platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and X (formerly known as Twitter).

Although a punishment has yet to be handed down by the NRL to the fan showing "antisocial behaviour", the Dragons issued a formal statement on Sunday regarding the incident and apologised to any Bulldogs fans impacted.

"The Dragons are aware of a video circulating on social media depicting antisocial behaviour from a Dragons fan at last night's match against the Bulldogs at Nestrata Jubilee Stadium," a statement from the club read.

"The Dragons condemn any such behaviour in the strongest terms and will assist the NRL in relation to any breaches of the NRL Spectator Code of Conduct.

"The Dragons would like to sincerely apologise to the Bulldogs fan impacted by the incident. We will work with the Bulldogs to contact the fan and pass on our apologies directly.

"As a club, we want all fans, both home and away, to always feel safe at our games. Any behaviour that causes others not to feel safe will be acted upon.

"The Dragons would also like to stress that the behaviour of one individual should not detract from what was overall a very respectful sellout crowd with fans of both clubs supporting the match in a great spirit."