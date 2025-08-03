Continuing to build towards their future, the St George Illawarra Dragons are set to sign a talented dual-code prospect from the Manly Sea Eagles system.

After sustaining a shoulder injury and struggling to find his footing at the Sea Eagles, Zero Tackle understands that dummy-half Jackson Yeates is poised to ink a three-year contract with the Dragons.

Currently in his final year at high school, Yeates will look to make a name for himself in next year's Under-19s SG Ball Cup competition before progressing through the club's pathways system.

Talented in both attack and defence, he was previously a member of the Sydney Roosters system, which saw him play alongside the likes of Rex Bassingthwaighte, Lachlan Metcalfe and Eddy Cayless and played a key role in leading them to the Harold Matthews Cup finals in 2024.

The signing of Yates comes after the club locked in rising fullback Oliver Burton until the end of 2028 after a strong Harold Matthews Cup season and announced the arrivals of twins Alexander and Cornelius Pupualii from the Penrith Panthers.

Named the Player of the Year for the Illawarra Steelers in the Under-17s competition, Burton managed to find the try-line with ease this year with eight tries and took part in the Under-18s ASSRL National Championships.

"I started playing when I was six at the Dapto Canaries and just fell in love with it," Burton said.

"Obviously, making my NRL debut for the Dragons one day is the main goal, but I'd also love to represent my state and country one day."