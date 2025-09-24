The St George Illawarra Dragons have reportedly expressed interest in signing former State of Origin outside back Phillip Sami, and are set to unveil David Fale as a confirmed recruit.

The Dragons have lost Mikaele Ravalawa and Corey Allan for 2026, while there has also been plenty of talk that the club will be willing to move on Tyrell Sloan.

They also are yet to offer Cody Ramsey, who has been excellent in the NSW Cup since returning from a two-year absence due to a bowel disease, a new deal beyond a train and trial contract.

Instead, they have set their sights further afield, with News Corp reporting they have expressed interest in signing Sami from the Gold Coast Titans.

A two-time Queensland Maroon during the 2020 State of Origin series, Sami has played 142 NRL games and would bring considerable experience to the Red V.

Experience has been part of Shane Flanagan's play, with the club having plenty of its own youth to call on. He signed Clint Gutherson, Damien Cook and Valentine Holmes for 2025.

Sami is off-contract at the end of 2026 but has been given permission to look elsewhere by the Titans, with the outside back set to not be offered a new deal beyond the completion of his current one on the glitter strip.

A difficult 2025 season could see the Titans look to offload him early if the Dragons come to the table, while Sami has already expressed interest in a possible move to the Perth Bears when they enter the NRL in 2027.

Fale, on the other hand, made his NRL debut in Round 26 when the Panthers rested most of their team and has impressed in the NSW Cup all season.

The outside back, according to the report, is already in the middle of the ten-day cooling-off period that the NRL now has as a mandatory part of new contract signings, and could be unveiled by the Red V as soon as next week.