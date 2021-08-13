In a move which could create rugby league shockwaves, the St George Illawarra Dragons are reportedly weighing up a move for Penrith star second-rower Viliame Kikau.

Kikau will be free to negotiate with rival clubs from November 1 unless he re-signs with Penrith before that date, given he off-contract at the end of 2022.

But re-signing with Penrith in the short-term seems unlikely. Kikau's value on the open market is set to sky rocket with plenty of clubs rumoured to be interested.

On top of that, there is speculation he may look to follow the big-money move of fellow Fijian and former NRL winger Semi Radradra to rugby union overseas.

The Dragons though would be likely to break the bank to secure a star of Kikau's nature, with Red V coach Anthony Griffin formerly working with Kikau during his time at the Panthers.

Kikau debuted in 2017 (Griffin was sacked from the Panthers in 2018) and has since played 90 games, turning himself into one of the NRL's premier second rowers.

The Australian's Brent Read broke the news on Thursday morning.

Dylan Edwards, Matt Eisenhuth, Robert Jennings, Mitchell Kenny, Apisai Koroisau, Moses Leota, Taylan May, Paul Momirovski and Lindsay Smith are the remaining players off-contract for the Panthers at the end of next year.

Given Kikau is on approximately $600,000, Koroisau on only $470,000 and all of Kenny, May and Leota are likely to seek upgrades, it makes the contract balancing act a tricky one for the Panthers ahead of 2023.

The Panthers will face the Dragons this evening, looking to firm up a top-two spot ahead of the finals kicking off in a little under a month's time, while the Dragons are desperate for a victory to keep their tattered top-eight hopes in check.