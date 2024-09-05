The St George Illawarra Dragons are reportedly set to end the tenure of Max Feagai at the club.

Despite recently re-signing his brother Mat Feagai, Max has yet to put pen to paper on a new deal.

A club junior who has worked his way through the pathways, the centre and winger has made 23 NRL appearances since his debut in 2020, with 12 of them coming this year.

His form in recent weeks has been on the wane, though, with the Dragons as a whole struggling to stick with their spot in the top eight, and he is only on the reserves list for this weekend's final game of the regular season against the Canberra Raiders.

Now, according to a Sydney Morning Herald report, it's believed he is unlikely to be retained by the Red V heading into 2025, even though coach Shane Flanagan has previously indicated that was more likely than not to happen.

The outside back, who turned 23 earlier this year, is believed to be on the lookout for a new club and has a desire to remain in the NRL, even if it's not with the Dragons, rather than relocate to the English Super League.

Late in the piece for next year's rosters, it's uncertain whether the former junior State of Origin player has any suitors for his signature at this time.