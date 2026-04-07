The St George Illawarra Dragons squad is set to face major consequences for their poor start to the season, which has seen them slump to a winless start to the year after five rounds.

The Dragons' head honchos are set to swing the axe, with Wide World of Sports reporting that there will be multiple off-contract stars told they will not be required next year.

The Wollongong-based outfit is looking to snap a winless drought which extends back to August last year, as they face a Manly Sea Eagles outfit who have come off a huge win against the Dolphins, led by interim coach Kieran Foran.

It is being reported that names such as Damien Cook, Jaydn Su'A, Luciano Leilua, Tyrell Sloan, Blake Lawrie and Christian Tuipulotu are fighting for their Red V future in the coming weeks.

Dragons fans will get a look at a fresh spine this weekend in their clash in Wollongong, which has seen Shane Flanagan recall Tyrell Sloan in the fullback position as skipper Clint Gutherson battles a hamstring injury.

It has also seen Kyle Flanagan return from a nasty head knock a few weeks prior, named at halfback with Daniel Atkinson reverting to his most recognised position of five-eighth.

We will also potentially get a glimpse at young gun Kade Reed, who has been promoted to the six-man bench, which could be a sneaky tactic from Flanagan to inject attacking potency if the game is in the balance.