The St George Illawarra Dragons have decided to retain a young prospect despite the dummy-half being ruled out for the majority of next season with a severe leg injury he sustained in the final match of 2025.

Despite rupturing his ACL in the 2025 NSW Cup reserve-grade Grand Final against the New Zealand Warriors, Connor Muhleisen has inked a one-year extension with the Dragons, which will keep the Thirroul Butchers junior in Red V colours.

A homegrown product, the 24-year-old has played 11 matches for the club since his debut in 2023 and will continue to learn from Damien Cook and Jacob Liddle as he continues his rehabilitation from injury.

Still only at the beginning stages of his career, the extension from the Dragons is a show of good faith, despite him being set to spend the majority of 2026 on the sidelines.