The St George Illawarra Dragons have confirmed the contract status of a number of players ahead of the 2024 NRL season.

The biggest news out of the update is that Dan Russell has been signed to a Top 30 deal for 2024.

After making his NRL debut at the age of 27 during the second half of the 2023 season with the Dragons, it was unclear whether the Papua New Guinea international representative would be retained by the club heading into 2024.

It has now been revealed that he has not only been retained but promoted to the Top 30. That is alongside Savelio Tamale, Ryan Couchman and Sione Finau, who have all been confirmed as members of the club's Top 30.

The club have also revealed a list of players who will take part in the pre-season, including Loko Pasifiki Tonga who will progress to the Top 30 in 2025. He is joined by Jett Liu, Jacob Webster, Finau Latu, Lyhkan King-Togia, Hayden Buchanan, Nick Tsougranis and Kade Reed.

Meanwhile, Dragons fans who have been calling for the promotion of young dummy half Connor Muhleisen will be left disappointed after the club confirmed he would be on a supplementary deal for 2024, although there is a chance that gets promoted if he has a strong pre-season.

As it stands, the Dragons have three spots available in the Top 30 for 2024, but that could become five if Talatau Amone's off-field matter fails to see him play, and Cody Ramsey is forced into medical retirement.

Muhleisen is joined on the supplementary list by Josh Coric, Dylan Egan, Jackson Shereb, Hamish Stewart and Corey Ackers for 2024.

Updated Dragons top 30 list

Junior Amone

Jack Bird

Ryan Couchman

Toby Couchman

Jack de Belin

Mat Feagai

Max Feagai

Viliami Fifita

Sione Finau

Kyle Flanagan

Ben Hunt

Blake Lawrie

Jacob Liddle

Zac Lomax

Francis Molo

Michael Molo

Ben Murdoch-Masila

Cody Ramsey

Mikaele Ravalawa

Dan Russell

Hame Sele

Tyrell Sloan

Jaydn Su'A

Moses Suli

Savelio Tamale

Alec Tuitavake

Paul Turner

Dragons 2024 supplementary list players

Corey Ackers, Josh Coric, Dylan Egan, Connor Muhleisen, Jackson Shereb, Hamish Stewart

Dragons 2024 train and trial players

Hayden Buchanan, Finau Latu, Jett Liu, Lyhkan King-Togia, Loko Pasifiki Tonga, Kade Reed, Nick Tsougranis, Jacob Webster