The St George Illawarra Dragons have issued an update on six injured players ahead of their Round 18 clash against the Canberra Raiders on Saturday afternoon.

Playing with an injured shoulder in the second half of last week's match against the Parramatta Eels, winger Nathan Lawson is set to be sidelined until at least Round 22 or 23 with a scapula fracture.

With the winger set to be unavailable for some time, the club will also be without fellow outside back Christian Tuipulotu.

Injuring himself in the warm-up of last week's clash, Tuipulotu will be unavailable until Round 21 after scans showed that he sustained a low-grade strain in his right hamstring.

Another outside back that was injured over the weekend was Cody Ramsey, who sustained a moderate grade syndesmosis injury in the club's NSW Cup match.

While the club has yet to issue a return timeline on Ramsey, he will see a specialist later in the week to determine when he can return to the field.

🔴⚪️ INJURY WATCH: Cody Ramsey suffers a gruesome ankle injury in the NSW Cup #RedV @zerotackle pic.twitter.com/8krjehBQn1 — Ethan Lee Chalk (@EthanLeeChalk) June 28, 2025

Other players on the casualty ward include the forward trio of Hamish Stewart, Luciano Leilua and Toby Couchman.

Stewart (concussion) will likely be on the sidelines for one week due to the NRL's mandatory stand-down concussion protocols, meanwhile, Leilua (quadriceps) is set to also be available for Round 19.

While the duo will only spend one week on the sidelines, front-rower Toby Couchman (shoulder) suffered a dislocation and will see a specialist later this week.

Casualty Ward