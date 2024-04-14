As the St George Illawarra Dragons struggle to find the correct halves pairing, Josh Ralph, a member of their NSW Cup squad, is reportedly gaining traction from rival teams.

Joining the Dragons from Toulouse Olympique in the Elite 1 Championship competition, he is coming off a terrific season that saw him score 14 tries in 20 appearances.

The journeyman has previously represented clubs such as the Tweed Heads Seagulls (QLD Cup), East Tigers (QLD Cup), North Sydney Bears (NSW Cup) and The Mounties (NSW Cup).

He has also spent time in the Gold Coast Titans and Newcastle Knights system, playing with them in the old Under-20s competition.

A seven-time Welsh international, Ralph is reportedly attracting considerable interest from other clubs, per The Mole from Wide World of Sports.

The publication also reported that he is chance to be called up to the first-grade team if Ben Hunt is chosen to represent Queensland in the 2024 State of Origin series.

However, it is unlikely, considering they already have Kyle Flanagan and Jesse Marschke signed on deals.

Four games into his club's NSW Cup career, Ralph, 26, has provided eight try assists and has the experience many young playmakers lack.