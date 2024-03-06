Shane Flanagan has decided to make yet another change to the Dragons Top 30 roster, this time it is on the eve of the club's opening game against the Gold Coast Titans.

Having previously played for the New Zealand Warriors and Gold Coast Titans, Paul Turner accumulated ten NRL games before switching to the Red V at the beginning of the 2023 season.

Turner only made a single appearance at the Dragons in Round 19, but he has now been released effective immediately to sign with an undisclosed team in the English Super League, per News Corp.

His departure will allow the Dragons to hit the open market as they look to add another player to their Top 30 roster.

Recently, the club has recruited Hame Sele, Luciano Leilua, Christian Tuipulotu, Jesse Marschke, Raymond Faitala-Mariner, and Tom Eisenhuth, who are looking to improve on their standing from last year.

While there have been no reports or hints on who will replace Turner in the roster, the club have been linked to several players, in particular Cowboys duo Heilum Luki and Kulikefu Finefeuiaki.

Both second-rowers remain off-contract at the end of the season, and the Herald previously reported that the club were in discussion with them for the 2025 season.

Luki has a player option for the 2025 season but could opt for a move away from Townsville and sign on with a new club from the cessation of next season.

Per SMH, he also reportedly toured the facilities at the St George Illawarra Dragons in Wollongong in December last year.

The 22-year-old is consistently rated as one of the best young players in the game. Still, he has yet to reach his full potential after being hampered by injuries and selection issues in Townsville.

Despite that, he has managed 38 NRL appearances, scoring ten tries and impressing when given the opportunity to perform on the field.

The Dragons were also interested in teenage sensation Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, who can discuss his future with interested rivals as he is yet to confirm his future beyond the 2024 season.