Following the news that Corey Allan is on the lookout for a new team for 2026, two teammates are set to follow him out the door and won't be extended by the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Set to finish in 15th place on the NRL ladder, Dragons coach Shane Flanagan has decided to rebuild and revamp the club's roster over the past 24 months as he looks to guide the Red V back to the NRL Finals.

Preparing for the 2026 season, several players have either departed or are set to leave as he looks to bring in some fresh blood to the club, such as Daniel Atkinson and Josh Kerr.

According to The Daily Telegraph, forward duo Michael Molo and Raymond Faitala-Mariner have become the latest players to be told that they won't be retained beyond the conclusion of this season.

This comes as Allan has been told the same thing, while Jack De Belin (Eels), Jonah Glover (Rabbitohs) and Sione Finau (Raiders) will depart at the end of 2025 for a change of scenery.

A former international for Samoa and New Zealand, Faitala-Mariner has featured in 24 matches for the club since he arrived from Belmore at the start of the 2024 NRL season.

Meanwhile, Molo has been with the club since 2022 and has made 36 appearances in first-grade but has only featured in five matches in this year's campaign.

Other off-contract players at the Dragons include Ben Mudoch-Masila, Corey Ackers, David Klemmer and Viliami Fifita.

It is understood that the Dragons are open to keeping Klemmer, a former representative for Australia and the NSW Blues, at the club for next season.