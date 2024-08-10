St George Illawarra Dragons forward Hame Sele has been ruled out for the remainder of the club's clash against the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Sele, who played 21 minutes against the Bulldogs on Saturday evening, will no longer partake in the match and has been immediately sent to hospital.

The club confirmed the unfortunate news.

"Hame Sele came off earlier with the doctors. They have confirmed that he has come off with an irregular heartbeat", Fox League's ground reporter Candace Warner said.

"He has been sent to hospital, so his night is over."

Since re-joining the Dragons from the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Sele has been plagued by injuries having come back from a shoulder injury.

At the moment, the Canterbury Bulldogs lead the Dragons 20-10 heading into half-time, headlined by a double to centre Bronson Xerri, who has created a lethal combination with halfback Toby Sexton.