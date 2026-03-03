We are now two games of NRL football into the 2026 season and we already have our first refereeing controversy!

For anyone who caught both Vegas games, it's only through sheer luck that we focus on the second game, with a clear error by a touch judge quickly forgotten.

I won't sink the boot there as the play would have ultimately ended with the same result, despite the incorrectly raised flag.

We all know the incident I am referring to though. The very decision that ultimately decided the Bulldogs and Dragons game.

The very decision that came deep into golden point that set up Stephen Crichton to slot the winning field goal on the literal last play of the game.

The general consensus is that referee Grant Atkins got it wrong, with replays showing Bronson Xerri had no control over the ball.

It took one replay to see that despite Ryan Couchman's hand being on the ball, Xerri had no control over the ball, and that the decision was wrong.

It was, by no means, the worst decision you'll ever see, or even the worst decision of the afternoon, but it did ultimately decide the game and the competition points.

I don't blame Atkins, from his vantage point, it looked as though the ball had been stripped from his grasp.

Unfortunately several replays confirmed an error had been made.

If the Dragons had used a captain's challenge, it would likely have been over turned quickly, meaning they would have time to slot the match-winning field goal.

Of course there were several other 50-50 decisions in the game. Of course there were several opportunities, by both teams, to win the game well before the decision was made.

That doesn't change the cold hard fact though that a decision that would (should) have been overturned decided the result.

Which brings me back to the captain's challenge.

More specifically the two huge issues I have with it.

Let me preface this by saying I believe the captain's challenge has been one of the better rule introductions in recent time. I am a huge fan of it and I am, in no way, calling for it's removal. Just for it to be used better.

At current, I don't believe players are using the challenge in the correct way.

This was brought in, much like the original DRS reviews in the cricket, to help eliminate the howler.

That is, the very obvious error. I.e. A clear knock on being ruled as a strip in the final minute of golden point. Just as a random example.

Too often they are being used, early in games, on 50/50 decisions. Or worse, absolutely burned in laughable fashion.

As a Sharks fan, I could point to eight of the worst ten challenges ever made, being made by my side. I'm probably forgetting one or two on top.

During the trials we saw a ball thrown a foot over the head of a defender, only for a challenge to be laughed off within the opening few minutes.

On Sunday afternoon, the Dragons challenged the most obvious of obstruction penalties.

Fully acknowledging that Viliame Kikau absolutely played for it, the Dragons were never going to win that challenge.

Even if it had been a genuine 50/50, rather than the 98/2 it was, it was not a smart use of the challenge.

It wasn't an obvious error. It was also at a time where a penalty goal doesn't really effect anything. Certainly not the result.

If they hadn't thrown that challenge away, they have it for golden point and it's either a draw or they win.

Of course there's the chance that the Bunker delivers yet another shocker and backs the wrong call, but at least it would have gone up and become a 50-50.

If I'm an NRL coach, I'm not allowing my team to challenge in the first half. Even if it is the most shocking of refereeing errors.

Save it. I'd be willing to go so far as to say, unless the game is a blowout, don't even consider using it until the final 20 minutes.

Referees are going to make mistakes. The game is too fast and the camera angles are too plentiful for officials to ever land 100% decision making.

That said, an error in the first minute is not in the same stratosphere as one made in the final minute.

The amount of challenges I see wasted, early on, is super frustrating. Players and coaches need to start using it better.

That said, I cannot believe we haven't yet implemented an extra captain's challenge for Golden Point games.

The stakes are too high.

Yes, I get it, you don't want to slow the game down. My counter is a question ...

Would you rather another minute spent on a decision, to get it right, or have the situation we are facing now? I.e video intervention would have likely overturned that decision and the result is different?

Ask Dragons fans if they'd have minded waiting the extra minute.

The NRL don't need games decided in this fashion either. It's all anyone is talking about despite 45,000 fans in Vegas.

Just add the extra challenge. If you burn yours during regular time, you get one in Golden Point regardless. If you haven't burned it, you get a second one.

Seems very, very simple!

Of course the worry is they give the challenge, it's used and the horror decision of this weekend is upheld.

That's another rant for another day.

Use the current system better and add an extra challenge for each side in golden point. The NRL tries to change rules every second Thursday anyway, might as well impliment one that would improve the game right away!