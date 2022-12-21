The St George Illawarra Dragons are reportedly considering a significant rebrand, with a number of suggestions for a new identity moving forward. But fans might be disappointed to learn that one of the options being considered is the removal of ‘Illawarra' from the name.

The Daily Telegraph reports that club members were sent a survey this week with a number of questions around the issue of a name or logo change.

The question that's drawn the most immediate attention is one asking ‘Which naming convention should the St George Illawarra Dragons use as their formal identity?' – with the options including St George Dragons, Southern Dragons, Greater Sydney Dragons, The Dragons or maintaining the current name. None of the alternative options mention the Illawarra.

Other questions included in the survey relate to the logo and the terminology fans use to refer to the club.

Despite the possibility of dropping Illawarra from the name, it's clear the club has no intention of moving away from its involvement in the region – especially after securing funding for their $50 million centre of excellence, to be built at the University of Wollongong.

A survey was also sent to staff inside the club regarding a number of issues

Fans were also asked whether they agree or disagree with a number of statements related to the club, including whether or not respective fan bases have a lot in common, and if the club needs to unite under a singular identity to be ‘truly successful'.

The Telegraph was told that the surveys will provide valuable information to help further develop the club's brand after 23 years as a joint-venture.

Ultimately, the club's name, logo and colours are ‘protected' – with a unanimous vote required to change anything. As it stands, the board is evenly divided between the interests of both parties, though it's not known what response the survey results will generate.

The issue has generated a wide range of responses on social media.

If we are ever known as anything but the St George Dragons or St George Illawarra Dragons, that is absolutely game over for me as a fan. What an earth would changing the logo do? The horrendous away kits every year are bad enough, how could they be trusted with the logo! — AJ Blyth (@aj_blyth) December 21, 2022

Could have 2 NRL teams called The in near future pic.twitter.com/dbesZuKB1j — Elon Musk has a sloppy physique (@WestSydneySport) December 21, 2022