The St George Illawarra Dragons have confirmed the return of prop forward Josh Kerr.

The prop began his career with the Dragons, playing 68 games for the club between 2019 and 2023 where he was predominantly on the fringe of the first-grade squad and used off the bench.

He departed the joint-venture for the NRL's newest side in the middle of 2023 and has only been on an upward trajectory since.

Career-best form this year saw him land a spot in the extended Queensland State of Origin squad for Game 3, and he has played a role in flipping games off the bench for the Dolphins where he has now played 43 games, taking his career tally to 111.

The Dolphins didn't have the salary cap space to keep him though and while Kerr was reportedly shopped to Brisbane at one point, he has now re-signed with the Dragons on a two-year deal that will lock a move back to Wollongong for 2026 and 2027.

“With a strong crop of emerging forwards at the club, Josh is at the right stage of his career to help add some experience and size to our pack,” the Dragons new head of recruitment and pathways Daniel Anderson said.

“We look forward to welcoming him to our match day squad.”

The forward is just one of a host of players in the sights of the Red V as the club look to continue their rebuild under the coaching of Shane Flanagan.

Raiders forward Trey Mooney is the other middle third player who has been linked with the outfit in recent times, who will lose Jack de Belin at the end of the year but are also looking to revitalise the way they will run out in 2026 with other fresh faces.