The St George Illawarra Dragons have confirmed their development list for the 2025 NRL season as they prepare to go one better and reach the NRL Finals series.

The five players on the club's development list for next season have been named Ben Murdoch-Masila, Corey Ackers, Jonah Glover, Lyhkan King-Togia and Nicholas Tsougranis.

After making 14 first-grade appearances last season, Murdoch-Masila has been awarded a contract extension that will keep him at the club, but he has been demoted from the Top 30 roster.

A 16-time Tonga international, the second-rower has played nearly 250 rugby league matches since his debut in 2010 and has had stints with the Wests Tigers, Penrith Panthers and New Zealand Warriors in the past.

Lyhkan King-Togia also had a glimpse of first grade this year and is expected to contend with Lachlan Ilias and Kyle Flanagan for a spot in the halves following the departure of club captain Ben Hunt to the Brisbane Broncos.

Joining them will be former U19s NSW Blues representative Nicholas Tsougranis, a highly rated St George junior who will be looking to make his NRL debut in the coming months.

Lock forward and Patrician Brothers Fairfield student Corey Ackers and halfback Jonah Glover will round up the list - the latter made 22 appearances in the NSW Cup in 2024, starting in the halves.

St George Illawarra Dragons Best 17 and Full Squad for 2025

1. Clint Gutherson

2. Christian Tuipulotu

3. Moses Suli

4. Valentine Holmes

5. Tyrell Sloan

6. Kyle Flanagan

7. Lachlan Ilias

8. Hame Sele

9. Damien Cook

10. Francis Molo

11. Jaydn Su'A

12. Luciano Leilua

13. Raymond Faitala-Mariner

Interchange

14. Jacob Liddle

15. Jack de Belin

16. Matthew Eisenhuth

17. Toby Couchman

Rest of squad

18. Mathew Feagai

19. Viliami Fifita

20. Sione Finau

21. Jacob Halangahu

22. Loko Pasifiki Tonga

23. Dylan Egan

24. Mikaele Ravalawa

25. Corey Allan

26. Hamish Stewart

27. Michael Molo

28. Ryan Couchman

29. Blake Lawrie

30. No player signed.

2025 development list

1. Corey Ackers

2. Jonah Glover

3. Ben Murdoch-Masila

4. Lyhkan King-Togia

5. Nicholas Tsougranis