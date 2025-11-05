The St George Illawarra Dragons look set to continue their impressive junior recruitment drive ahead of 2026, after already welcoming Nick Quinn from the South Sydney Rabbitohs and David Dale from the Penrith Panthers.

The club is now closing in on the signature of New Zealand Warriors flyer Setu Tu, Zero Tackle understands.

His explosive finishing and versatility, with the ability to play on either wing, at centre, or even fullback, saw several clubs scout and approach his management, as previously revealed by Zero Tackle.

Now, sources close to the situation have confirmed Tu is “close to” securing a two-year deal with the Dragons, with negotiations understood to be in the final stages.

Tu, who starred for the Warriors' NSW Cup side in 2025, has been on the radar of multiple NRL clubs following a breakout campaign that saw him dominate the second-tier competition and help the ‘Wahs' claim the State Championship title.

The 26-year-old winger was instrumental in the Warriors' charge to both the NSW Cup Grand Finaland the State Championship, scoring doubles in each decider.

St George Illawarra have been active in the recruitment market as coach Shane Flanagan continues to reshape the roster for 2026, with a focus on outside-back depth and pace.

Tu's form in 2025 reportedly caught the attention of Dragons officials, with the club viewing him as a strong candidate to bolster their backline and provide competition for starting wing spots.

He has been described by sources as a “game-breaker”, bringing finishing power and consistency that could translate into a genuine NRL opportunity next year.

If the deal is finalised, Tu would become the latest addition to a Dragons squad undergoing significant change ahead of 2026.