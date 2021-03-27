St George Illawarra captain Ben Hunt has sustained a broken leg during his side’s 38-12 win over Manly on Friday.

The Dragons confirmed on Saturday that Hunt has suffered an impact fracture in his fibula, with a rehabilitation timeframe currently unknown until further consultation.

Unfortunately scans revealed Ben Hunt suffered an impact fracture to his fibula. Good news fibula is a non weight bearing bone, have to hope fracture just to bone surface.

Best case: minor surface fracture, 2-3 weeks

Most common: 4-6 weeks

Worst case (rare): surgery & 8-10 weeks — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) March 27, 2021

Hunt played 71 minutes in the Round 3 win at Kogarah, managing 294 kick metres, one try assist and two offloads for the match.

The 31-year-old has had a stellar season so far since taking on the captain’s armband, scoring one try and handing off a further five from his three matches.