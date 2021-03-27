SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 17: Ben Hunt of the Dragons looks on during the NRL trial match between the St George Illawarra Dragons and Hull at ANZ Stadium on February 17, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

St George Illawarra captain Ben Hunt has sustained a broken leg during his side’s 38-12 win over Manly on Friday.

The Dragons confirmed on Saturday that Hunt has suffered an impact fracture in his fibula, with a rehabilitation timeframe currently unknown until further consultation.

Hunt played 71 minutes in the Round 3 win at Kogarah, managing 294 kick metres, one try assist and two offloads for the match.

The 31-year-old has had a stellar season so far since taking on the captain’s armband, scoring one try and handing off a further five from his three matches.