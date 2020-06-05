Dragons playmaker Adam Clune has penned an extension that will tie him to the club until the end of 2022.

The 25-year old, who will make his debut against Canterbury this weekend, was awarded with a development player contract after a strong 2019 campaign in the Canterbury Cup.

He was then upgraded to a Top 30 contract after impressing over the off-season.

Clune was thrilled to secure his future with the Red V.

“Re-signing wasn’t something I had expected or given thought to especially so early in the season but it’s an exciting moment in my career. I’ve never been in this position previously,” Clune told dragons.com.au.

“My journey has been different to most so to re-sign for a further two years is incredible. I’m looking forward to helping the Dragons move forward and achieve success.

“I love the club, the area and all the long-lasting relationships I’ve formed since I’ve been associated with the Dragons.

“Getting told I was going to make my debut was pretty crazy,” Clune added, who has also contended with a whack to the nose this week. “I was overwhelmed when I was told; the reception I received from the boys was unreal. I’m grateful for all the support.”

Dragons Director of Rugby League Pathways and List Management Ian Millward added: “It’s tremendous news for our team going forward. While Adam has had a number of injuries to contend with throughout his career, he has worked so hard to be where he is. Adam is a well-respected individual at our club,” Millward said.

“An extremely skilful and intelligent playmaker, Clune is a thorough professional and is a great example for other players to never give up and hang tough – his NRL debut this week has come as no shock to anyone at the Dragons.

“With Ben Hunt and Corey Norman already established players, as well as the emergence of Jayden Sullivan, we are certainly pleased with the balance of the playmakers within our squad for the coming seasons.”

The club also confirmed that rising star Jason Saab has requested an immediate release from his contract, which was set to expire at the end of 2022. However, they will hold the 19-year old to his deal.

“The Dragons hold the 19-year-old in high esteem and consider him a long-term player at the club, and therefore have denied Saab’s request,” the statement read.