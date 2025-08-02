The Canberra Raiders have reportedly secured the signing of St George Illawarra Dragons winger Sione Finau despite the deal being believed to have previously fallen over.

Finau has been reported as in talks with the Raiders for weeks.

The baffling nature of the fact the Dragons haven't re-signed him yet has left the talented young winger - who debuted at the end of 2023, played one more game last year and has played more games this year for the Red V - able to negotiate with rivals.

But it was believed that had ground to a halt recently when the story of him touring facilities at the Canberra Raiders was leaked to the media.

Ricky Stuart was furious, per reports, and the deal was taken off the table.

But now, ahead of the Dragons - without Finau who is out with a shoulder injury - clashing with the Raiders, News Corp are reporting the deal is back on, with the winger signing a three-year deal to move to the nation's capital.

The talented youngster is unlikely to slot straight into the back five at first-grade level for the Raiders next year given the form of Savelio Tamale - also an ex-Dragon - before he was injured, while Jed Stuart has been strong since replacing him, and Xavier Savage has the other wing spot locked up.

It's understood however the Raiders could also utilise him at centre, where Sebastian Kris and Matthew Timoko have little in the way of back up throughout the club's Top 30.

The long-term deal will give him a chance to develop under the watchful eye of Ricky Stuart though, and a fresh start given he seemingly is out of favour with Shane Flanagan at the joint-venture.

Finau, who is out for the rest of the year, is expected to be fit midway through what will be his first pre-season with the Raiders.