Jazz Tevaga and Chanel Harris-Tavita appear to have been ruled out for the season after suffering injuries in their loss to Melbourne last Friday.

Warriors Coach Stacy Jones confirmed the news earlier today to reporters, stating that a shoulder injury will rule Tevaga out for the season and confirming that Harris-Tavita has torn his MCL, which carries a 3-4 week minimum recovery time.

Both players suffered their injuries during the most recent loss for the Warriors, when they fell to the Melbourne Storm in Auckland.

The Storm snapped a four-game losing streak in picking up the victory, while the Warriors fell further away from the top eight.

The confirmation of the latter is particularly tragic. If Harris-Tavita fails to return for the final rounds, his career in the NRL will be over for the foreseeable future after announcing earlier this year that he will not play on next season, deciding to take a rest from the game.

He has played a mix of half and fullback this season, with some games coming off the bench, and it appears on the surface that the Warriors have snared a like-for-like replacement in Te Maire Martin, who signed on a three-year deal last night.

Compounding their issues further is the fact the Warriors are 13th on the ladder with no real hope of making the finals, and with only 12 points, they remain a chance for the wooden spoon.

Aaron Pene and Wayde Egan were named to take their places on Saturday against the Gold Coast Titans.