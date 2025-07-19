The Dolphins are reportedly weighing up the futures of Mark Nicholls and Josh Kerr, with neither player a guarantee of receiving a new contract from the club.\r\n\r\nCurrently in a fight to play their first finals series, the NRL's 17th side who joined the competition ahead of 2023 have been on a constant evolutionary track since joining the competition, and the latest installment of that could be seeing a pair of forwards out the door over salary cap pressures.\r\n\r\nKerr's situation has already been reported, with his management shopping him to rival clubs.\r\n\r\nThe former Dragon, who has been a revelation off the bench for the Dolphins this year and was recently included in Billy Slater's extended squad for State of Origin 3, has been shopped to rival clubs.\r\n\r\nHe has confirmed his preference is to remain at the Dolphins, but will not jepoardise his own position to do so.\r\n\r\nNews Corp are now reporting Nicholls, who is also off-contract at the end of 2025 and has been able to negotiate with rival outfits since November 1, has also been shopped away from the Dolphins.\r\n\r\nHe was weighing up retirement, but has now decided he wants to play on for another year.\r\n\r\nIt's understood his services were offered to the Brisbane Broncos, but that they do not have the salary cap to retain the prop.\r\n\r\nThe Dolphins don't have the need to retain either player given their forward stocks will be boosted by the arrival of Englishman Morgan Knowles next year, and the hopeful return from a nearly two-year injury lay off for Thomas Flegler.