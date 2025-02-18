One of the most experienced players on The Dolphins roster, Kenneath Bromwich, has commented on his future as he enters the final season of his current contract.

Poached by The Dolphins on a three-year contract from the Melbourne Storm along with Felise Kaufusi and the now-retired Jesse Bromwich, Kenny has gone on to be a mainstay of the club's forward pack and has not only provided leadership but has also been a mentor to the younger players in the squad.

Featuring in 42 matches over the past two seasons, the two-time premiership winner will look to continue his form as the club enters a new era under Kristian Woolf, who has taken over the coaching reins from Wayne Bennett.

Off-contract at the end of the 2025 NRL season, Bromwich spoke to Zero Tackle about his playing future and whether or not he will follow in his older brother's footsteps in hanging up the boots.

"We'll see how we go," Bromwich said when asked if he'd like to continue playing in 2026.

"I'm just trying to play good footy and if I can play good footy, we'll see what happens."

This season will also mark the first time in his career that Bromwich will play without older brother Jesse in club land.

Following 338 matches and 15 seasons in the NRL, Jesse decided to retire at the end of last season, bringing to a close a great career.

His career included three premierships with the Melbourne Storm, 34 international appearances for the New Zealand Kiwis and being named The Dolphins inaugural captain.

"It should be alright. I've done camps without him, so it shouldn't be too bad," he added.

"At the start it was a bit different but it's sweet now.

"I don't know if he told me first. He probably would have told his wife and kids.

"I don't even remember the moment he did tell me, but he probably drip-fed it to me a bit with hints and I reckon that's why it didn't hurt me so hard.

"It is what it is and he's happy now and he's enjoying retirement life and just living life."