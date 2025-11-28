The Dolphins have highlighted a new wave of emerging talent as part of their 2026 Development program, with several junior stars pushing for NRL consideration.

The club described the group as one of the strongest since joining the competition, combining junior representative pedigree, premiership success, and versatility.

Among the names to watch is Zac Garton, a powerful edge forward whose journey with the Dolphins began in the Under 6s at Redcliffe.

After earning Australian Schoolboys honours in 2024 and representing Queensland Under-19s in both 2024 and 2025, Garton continues to impress with his size, footwork, and representative pedigree.

Joining him is Charlie Dickson, a hard-working lock forward who has been part of the Dolphins system since the inaugural 2022 Academy intake.

A two-time Cyril Connell Cup winner with Redcliffe and Queensland Schoolboys representative, Dickson has built a reputation as a consistent, physical middle with a strong defensive presence.

Lewis Symonds also headlines the development group after captaining Redcliffe's undefeated Under-20s team in 2025.

A product of Marsden SHS, Symonds earned Queensland Under-19 selection in 2024 and is seen as one of the most versatile young forwards in the system, capable of playing both lock and front row.

Dynamic hooker John Fineanganofo adds further depth to the list after starring in Redcliffe's 2023 Mal Meninga Cup-winning side.

The Redcliffe junior and Australian Schoolboys representative has been praised for his sharp service, strong running instincts, and natural game awareness.

Rounding out the group is Patrick Kailahi, a promising front-rower from New Zealand who joined the Dolphins in 2022.

Despite an ACL injury in 2024, he returned to anchor the middle third during the club's 2025 Under-20s campaign and continues to build a reputation as one of the most exciting young props in the system.

Collectively, the Dolphins' 2026 Development list underlines the strength of the club's pathway program and reinforces their commitment to nurturing homegrown talent for the next generation of NRL football.

The club said the 2026 group reflects its long-term focus on developing local talent and maintaining a strong pathway from academy to first grade.

“This group represents the next generation of Dolphins football,” the club stated.