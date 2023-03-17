Despite the Dolphins winning their third game in a row, Wayne Bennett will be without Felise Kaufusi next week after he was placed on report twice and was sin-binned.

The match review committee has made its decision, with Kaufusi facing up to a month on the sideline following a late shot on Jackson Hastings.

Even if Kaufusi accepts an early guilty plea, he will be suspended for the next three games. This will rule him out of the games against the Broncos, Dragons and Cowboys.

Kaufusi has been one of the best players for the Dolphins this season, changing the momentum of the game through his explosivity in defence.

The former Storm player was put on report for a high tackle in the 63rd minute which was followed by being sin-binned five minutes later.

He was sin-binned for delivering a late shot on Jackson Hastings who left the field to undertake a HIA as a result of whiplash.

In 70 minutes against the Knights, Kaufusi made 21 tackles and gained 86 running metres.

Still yet to lose a game, Tom Gilbert and the Bromwich brothers, Kenny and Jesse, will have to stand up in Kaufusi's absence.