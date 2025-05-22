It has been reported by All Out Rugby that Warrington Wolves star captain, George Williams, could be on the move to Australia soon, as the Dolphins circle the 30-year-old halfback.

The Super League veteran has been identified as the man to steer the ship in Redcliffe alongside superstar young gun Isaiya Katoa, with hopes that Williams can help guide the 21-year-old's development per All Out Rugby League.

It has been reported that if Williams were to join the club, he would move into a five-eighth role, replacing current Dolphins five-eighth Kodi Nikorima.

Williams is off-contract at the end of 2026, which matches up perfectly with the potential exit of Nikorima. Dolphins officials hope that the former Canberra Raiders half can provide the veteran presence that has been missing from this Redcliffe outfit, since the departure of inaugural captain Jesse Bromwich.

The Wolves captain hasn't indicated any desire to return to Australia, following his early departure from the Raiders a few years back.

It should be noted that current Wolves coach, Sam Burgess, is considering a move back to Australia for the chance to coach the 2027-bound Perth Bears, which would also line up well with Williams' current deal.

His services are certainly in demand as he considers his future beyond next year, and the Dolphins will be first in line to reel in his signature.

The potential play for Williams comes after the club made inquiries around Daly Cherry-Evans, who is likely to sign with the Roosters from the start of 2026.