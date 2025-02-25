Max Plath has solidified his future with the Dolphins, signing a one-year contract extension that will keep him at the club until the end of 2028.

The extension comes on the back of a stellar 2024 season, where Plath played 21 NRL games and was crowned the Dolphins' Player of the Year.

Plath's rise from QRL club Wynnum Manly to becoming a mainstay in the Dolphins' forward pack has been nothing short of impressive.

His work ethic, versatility and consistency saw him not only claim the club's highest individual honour – the Arthur Beetson Medal – but also take home the Players' Player and Best Forward awards.

Dolphins CEO Terry Reader spoke highly of the 24-year-old's contributions and the value he brings to the team's long-term plans.

"Max is so versatile – he is one of those guys you can throw in at almost any position, and he will give you a performance," Reader said.

"He had an amazing first full season in the NRL to win our 2024 Player of the Year award, and this contract underlines how important Max is to the Dolphins' future."

Plath's ability to cover multiple roles has been a major asset for the club. While predominantly playing lock and second row in 2024, he showcased his adaptability once again in the Dolphins' recent Pre-Season Challenge match, slotting into the back row comfortably.

With Wayne Bennett handing over the reins to Kristian Woolf in 2025, Plath's presence provides much-needed stability in the forward pack as the club continues its strive for a maiden finals berth.