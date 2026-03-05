Dolphins recruit Morgan Knowles is relishing the chance to make his NRL debut in front of the Redcliffe faithful this weekend.\n\nSigned on a two-year-deal from St Helens, Knowles is itching to make his mark on the NRL, but has conceded he is still adjusting to the differences.\n\n"Yeah it's reffed a lot different, the ruck is a lot quicker, and that's been a fair change," Knowles told the media.\n\n"It's been a little bit of a change and something I'll have to get used to.\n\n"I'm not gonna be perfect (in) Round 1, but as the year goes on I'll get more comfortable.\n\n"After pre season, you never quite know how you're gonna feel (in) Round 1, no matter how much fitness you do, you're always gassed because it's different playing the game."\n\n[caption id="attachment_218574" align="alignnone" width="2560"] WIGAN, ENGLAND - AUGUST 26: Morgan Knowles of St Helens during the Betfred Super League match between Wigan Warriors and St Helens at DW Stadium on August 26, 2022 in Wigan, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\nKnowles arrives in the league with 246 games of Super League experience, as well as four Super League titles and one Challenge Cup victory.\n\nWhile he would've liked to remain a Saint for life, the 29-year-old conceded the opportunity to try his hand in the NRL was too good to refuse.\n\n"My decision to move on is not something that I took lightly. When the opportunity came up, I did not wish to regret anything when the time comes to retire," Knowles said last year.\n\n"I didn't want any ifs, buts, or maybes in my mind, and it's an opportunity for my family to experience a different way of life too."\n\nKnowles is named to start at lock for the Dolphins in their opening round clash against the South Sydney Rabbitohs this Sunday.\n\n