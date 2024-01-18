Dolphins playmaker Anthony Milford has reportedly left the club's stadium after sustaining a leg injury during pre-season training.

Journalist Ted Roker from 10 News First Queensland has reported that Milford left the club's training session with an injury. At the same time, recruit Jake Averillo and veteran Jesse Bromwich didn't train with the core group of players.

Struggling to cement a position in The Dolphins team last season due to a poor attitude, the injury could be the final straw with the club as he is already playing second-fiddle to Isaiya Katoa and Sean O'Sullivan.

Although he played mainly off the interchange in his 11 NRL games this season, Milford managed to score three tries, force five dropouts, and provide five try assists and five line breaks, showing moments of brilliance.

However, he was recently linked with a release to the Leigh Leopards in the Super League, where he could have partnered with Lachlan Lam before the move fell through.

The club has yet to confirm the injury, and it is unknown how serious the leg injury could be or how long he will be out for.