The Dolphins have secured a key piece of their forward pack, locking down a fan-favourite for another year.

The club announced on Tuesday that Connelly Lemuelu would be extending his stay at the club until at least the end of the 2027 NRL season.

Lemuelu, a member of the Dolphins' inaugural squad in 2023, has added an extra year to his contract, further entrenching himself as a foundation figure at the club.

The 27-year-old has already etched his name into Dolphins history, scoring the try that put the club ahead for the first time in their inaugural 28–18 win over the Sydney Roosters.

Since then, Lemuelu has developed into one of the competition's more reliable edge forwards, delivering consistent performances across his 61 appearances in Dolphins colours.

His attacking impact was on full display in 2025, crossing for a career-best nine tries, while his work on the edge has been a major factor in the club's steady growth.

Dolphins chief executive Terry Reader said Lemuelu's extension reflected his importance to the club's long-term plans.

“Connelly's performances have improved every year and that is just one of the reasons we were so keen to extend his contract,” Reader said.

“He is a dangerous player on the edge for us and with 85 NRL games to his name now, we believe his best football is still ahead of him.”