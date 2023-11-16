The Dolphins have reportedly issued a complaint to the Queensland government in regard to a major scheduling clash after the draw for the new NRL season was released.

Dolphins chief executive Terry Reader reportedly has many concerns surrounding the schedule of the annual festival known as Riverfire that takes place in Brisbane and brings in around over 500,000 tourists to the city.

These reports come from The Courier Mail, as Reader's concerns involving Riverfire coincide with the Dolphins' biggest game of the year, a huge cross-town derby against the Brisbane Broncos.

The club is also the only team to play a game leading in to each of the three Origin fixtures. This is a huge negative with a number of The Dolphins set to feature in the Origin arena next season, including the likes of Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Thomas Gilbert, Felise Kaufusi and new recruit Thomas Flegler.

“We have contacted the Brisbane Festival to investigate what the opportunities might be to integrate the game into the build-up and celebrations around Riverfire,” Reader said to News Corp.

“Unfortunately, we are the only side in the NRL to play before every Origin game.

“We have been given our final bye in round 18, but like all three of our bye weekends, not one of them is before or after any of the Origin games, which is not ideal for our representative players.”

NRL and Queensland icon Corey Parker agrees with The Dolphins and believes that the scheduling issues are a great injustice to the newest club in the competition.

The Dolphins are looking to get better next season and are aiming to make the NRL finals for the first time with the arrivals of Herbie Farnworth, Thomas Flegler, and Jake Averillo.

“There has been some absolute rubbish thrown the Dolphins' way,” Parker said on SENQ.

“We saw the damage from what a lack of depth did to the Dolphins last season.

“Pre-Origin, they are the only team there every single week. They faded at the back but they've been handed this draw.

“The biggest clash, the Dolphins up against the Broncos in Round 26 at Suncorp Stadium is (during) the Riverfire (Festival) where half a million people will be moving throughout the season.

“Magic Round is a carnival-like atmosphere and the Dolphins are playing the last game against the mighty Wests Tigers.

“At that point, people just want to go home and prepare for Monday and that there is just another low blow for the Dolphins.”